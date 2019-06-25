Apple Hires Top Ad Exec for Unconfirmed Role

Well thought-of advertising exec Nick Law is joining Apple, according to AdAge. He will join from Publicis Groupe in September. It is not known what role he will take at Apple

Following yesterday’s Ad Age report that Publicis Groupe Chief Creative Officer Nick Law would be leaving the company to take a post at Apple, CEO Arthur Sadoun and Law confirmed the departure today in letters to the staff. In the letters (reprinted in full below), Sadoun notes that Law will be leaving the company in September to join Apple, a “once in a lifetime opportunity” for him. “But of course, we would have loved to have Nick with us forever,” he writes. He goes on to acknowledge Law’s contributions, which included helping to bolster the company’s creative and strategic bench and for giving the Publicis Groupe community a “vision and ambition for modern creativity.”

