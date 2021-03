Adobe announced on Tuesday its Adobe Design Mobile Bundle as a subscription plan. It will cost US$14.99/month or US$149.99/year.

The Design Mobile Bundle includes Photoshop on the iPad, Illustrator on the iPad, and Fresco on the iPad and the iPhone, as well as Adobe Spark, the Creative Cloud Mobile app, and the benefits of Creative Cloud services, including 100GB of cloud storage, Adobe Fonts, Adobe Portfolio and Behance.

Check It Out: Adobe Announces a Mobile Bundle for iPad Apps