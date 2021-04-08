Adobe and Google partnered to create an open source font for East Asian languages called Source Han Sans. Adobe on Thursday released the latest iteration called Source Han Sans Variable.
The existing seven weights of Source Han Sans now come in a single file that encompasses the entire design space. This affords typographers more granular control: rather than seven static weights ranging from ExtraLight to Heavy, weight exists on a continuum and is expressed through minimum and maximum numeric values.
