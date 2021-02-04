Serif has updated its line of Affinity apps to version 1.9. on Thursday. New features include a contour tool, a RAW engine, GPU acceleration, and plenty of other goodies.

A key feature which sets Affinity Photo apart from the competition is its non-destructive workflow, and that has been taken to another level again with the ability to add liquify adjustments as live, maskable layers. On top of that there are substantial improvements to its RAW engine, new linked layer functionality, path text, as well as a whole new mode to control the stacking of astrography images for stunning results.

Additionally, all Affinity apps are currently available with 50% discount as an initiative to support the creative community during COVID-19, from affinity.serif.com.

