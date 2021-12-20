Wi-Fi Gateway From Airangel Affects Hundreds of Hotels

Security researcher Etizaz Mohsin says that the Airangel HSMX Gateway, used by many hotels to offer Wi-Fi to guests, contains hardcoded passwords that are easy to guess.

With those passwords, which we are not publishing, an attacker could remotely gain access to the gateway’s settings and databases, which store records about the guest’s using the Wi-Fi. With that access, an attacker could access and exfiltrate guest records, or reconfigure the gateway’s networking settings to unwittingly redirect guests to malicious webpages, he said.

