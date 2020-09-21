We have a deal on AirBeamTV, a screen mirroring platform for streaming from your Mac to smart TVs. This Mac app package includes 14 different Smart TV screen mirror apps so you can cast your screen to different TV brands. With AirBeamTV’s screen mirroring apps, you can cast your MacBook, Mac, or iMac to the smart TV of your choice. All you need is one of the apps and to have your computer connected to the same local network as your TV and you’re ready to start mirroring. A lifetime subscription is $18.99 through our deal.

