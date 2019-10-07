AirPods 3 Likely Launching Later This Month

New AirPods could launch later this October, according to the International Business Times. The unveiling is expected at an upcoming event, with some powerful new features set to be revealed.

According to reports, the Cupertino-based tech powerhouse is planning a huge overhauled AirPod design to better compete with Microsoft’s newly launched Surface Earbuds. The news about the upcoming Apple AirPods 3 comes from a new icon unlocked by developers inside the latest iOS 13.2 developer beta. The information showed a new pair of wireless earbuds that can be paired with the iPhone device. Some developers suggest that the upcoming new AirPods will likely be able to work as hearing aids, just like previous wireless earbuds developed by Apple. Other references found inside the latest iOS developer beta suggest that the new AirPods will have different listening modes.

