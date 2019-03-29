Apple’s AirPods captured 60% of the true wireless in-ear headphone market in the last quarter of 2018. That’s according to a new report by CounterPoint. North America was the largest market for such devices, followed by China. Apple’s strong position came despite increased competition and people awaiting a new model of the headphones. 9to5Mac noted that Apple had previously been found to be the preferred brand for wireless headphones, despite some reservations from users about sound quality.

The company says this is particularly impressive in the light of two factors…there was increased competition from other players in the same price band…[and]many were waiting for the release of the second-generation model launched earlier this month. This offers wireless charging, faster pairing and hands-free Hey Siri. The company tracked 15 true wireless in-ear headphones brands in total, with Jabra taking second place and Samsung in third.

Check It Out: AirPods Captured 60% of Wireless In-Ear Headphone Market in Q4 2018