A security researcher found a zero-day bug with AirTag that could let an attacker potentially steal your Apple ID.

Apple’s “Lost Mode” allows a user to mark their Airtag as missing if they have misplaced it. This generates a unique https://found.apple.com page, which contains the Airtag’s serial number, and the phone number and personal message of the Airtag owner.

