We have a deal on AirVinyl’s Leather AirPod Case, a device I reviewed a couple of weeks ago (where I called it, “Outstanding! Get It Now!” It’s a leather case for your AirPods Charging Case made from high-quality, European leather that’s stretched over a rigid plastic frame. It gives your case some style without adding a big footprint in your pocket. It’s $17.99 through our deal.

Check It Out: AirVinyl’s Leather AirPod Case: $17.99