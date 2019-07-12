AirZeus 3-in-1 Fast Wireless Charging Pad Price Drop to $37.99

We have a deal on the AirZeus 3-in-1 Fast Wireless Charging Pad. This device allows you to wirelessly charge your Qi-compatible iPhone, Apple Watch, and earbuds at the same time. Stack just dropped the price on this device to $37.99, down from $44.99.
We are destroying planet Earth and nobody seems to care. Wireless charging is a waste of energy. Wired whatever is much better than wireless whenever possible for anything, Including also keyboards and mice. Batteries are obnoxious to the environment, besides much less convenient (for instance, less responsive) and a pain to recharge routinely.