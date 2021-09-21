The Department of Health and Social Service (DHSS) disclosed that it was the victim of a sophisticated cyberattack from a nation-state level actor.

Citing an investigation conducted together with security firm Mandiant, DHSS officials said the attackers gained access to the department’s internal network through a vulnerability in one of its websites and “spread from there.”

Officials said they believe to have expelled the attacker from their network; however, there is still an investigation taking place into what the attackers might have accessed.