Alexa Keeps Text Trancripts of Deleted Recordings

Users can delete voice recordings stored by Alexa. However, Amazon still keeps the text transcript, CNet reported, raising a host of privacy concerns.

When you check your Alexa dialogue history, you can see text next to the recordings like “How’s the Weather” and “Set an Alarm.”Amazon lets you delete those voice recordings, giving you a false sense of privacy. But the company still has that data, just not as a sound bite. It keeps the text logs of the transcribed audio on its cloud servers, with no option for you to delete them. Amazon said it erases the text transcripts from Alexa’s “main system,” but is working on removing them from other areas where the data can travel.

