It seems that Ted Lasso has won over everyone, including Apple’s fiercest rivals. In a recent interview, reported on by iMore Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai praised the Apple TV+ hit, saying he preferred it to Netflix offering Squid Game.

The CEO recently sat down for a wide-ranging interview with Bloomberg. During the interview, Pichai was asked to choose between the Apple TV+ series “Ted Lasso” or the Netflix series “Squid Game. “While Picahi says he enjoys both shows, he said that “Ted Lasso” was the easy winner.

Check It Out: Alphabet Boss Sundar Pichai Prefers ‘Ted Lasso’ to ‘Squid Game’