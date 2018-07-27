Investors Say Amazon will Hit $1 Trillion Market Cap Before Apple

Apple may be making money faster than the government can print it, but institutional investors think Amazon will be the first company to hit a trillion dollar market cap. That’s what a poll conducted by CNBC at the Delivering Alpha Conference. CNBC said,

Nearly 70 percent of those surveyed said Amazon will reach the trillion-dollar value milestone first, followed by Apple and Alphabet. Currently Amazon has a market cap of $888 billion versus Apple’s $949 billion and Alphabet’s $870 billion as of Tuesday’s close, according to FactSet. Nearly 100 investors were polled at the conference.

Investors think Amazon will grow faster than Apple, and both companies are in a stronger growth position than Google’s parent company Alphabet. It’s interesting how investors always question Apple’s growth potential.

