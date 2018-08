At first blush, this looks like a weird idea. Maybe a dumb idea. But on further inspection, this move by Amazon has all kinds of advantages. A Bloomberg article explains all, including the previous U.S. law that has banned film studios from having ownership in the movie theater industry, the so-called “Paramount Decree.” Things in this market are very likely to change. Does Apple have to play this game too?

Check It Out: Amazon Would Like to Acquire Landmark Movie Theaters