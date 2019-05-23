Amazon Developing Device that Can Read Human Emotions

Amazon is working on a device designed to read human emotions, Bloomberg News reported. The product is being developed by the people that brought us the Fire phone and Echo smart speaker, as well as the team behind the Alexa voice software.

Designed to work with a smartphone app, the device has microphones paired with software that can discern the wearer’s emotional state from the sound of his or her voice, according to the documents and a person familiar with the program. Eventually the technology could be able to advise the wearer how to interact more effectively with others, the documents show. It’s unclear how far along the project is, or if it will ever become a commercial device. Amazon gives teams wide latitude to experiment with products, some of which will never come to market

