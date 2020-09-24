Amazon’s newly-launched Luna streaming game service works on iOS…as a progressive web application. It’s not the same as a native app but it lets Amazon get around certain App Store rules.

Amazon said that Luna can support for gaming at a 4K resolution and 60 frames per second in “select titles.” It brought this up in relation to its Ubisoft gaming channel. This feature works like Amazon’s Prime Video channels. For example, I subscribe to PBS Kids for $5 per month on Prime Video to ensure I have plenty of content for my kids that goes beyond what the free PBS Kids app provides.

