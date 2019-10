Amazon Music now joins Spotify as third-party features available on Apple TV. Download the Amazon Music app to get started.

For now, the tvOS Amazon Music app is available for Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD users in thirteen countries: the U.S., UK, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Canada, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Mexico, Japan, and India. Amazon Music is a free download from the App Store.

