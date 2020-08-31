The Federal Aviation Administration gave Amazon approval to operate a fleet of Prime Air Delivery drones on Monday, NBC News reported. It brings the company a step closer to its aim of providing 30-minute deliveries.

The approval will give Amazon broad privileges to “safely and efficiently deliver packages to customers,” the agency said. The certification comes under Part 135 of FAA regulations, which gives Amazon the ability to carry property on small drones “beyond the visual line of sight” of the operator. Amazon said it will use the FAA’s certification to begin testing customer deliveries. The company said it went through rigorous training and submitted detailed evidence that its drone delivery operations are safe, including demonstrating the technology for FAA inspectors.

Check It Out: Amazon Prime Air Delivery Drones One Step Closer to Reality