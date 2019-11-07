Amazon Ring Surveillance Cameras Leak Customer Data

Romanian security company Bitdefender found that Amazon Ring doorbell cameras were leaking customer data like Wi-Fi credentials.
Bitdefender researchers have discovered an issue in Amazon’s Ring Video Doorbell Pro IoT device that allows an attacker physically near the device to intercept the owner’s Wi-Fi network credentials and possibly mount a larger attack against the household network.
At the moment of publishing this paper, all Ring Doorbell Pro cameras have received a security update that fixes the issue described herein.
You can view the whitepaper [PDF] here.
