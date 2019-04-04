Amazon is working to launch thousands of satellites into space as part of a bid to offer global internet access. CNBC found details of the project, known as Project Kuiper, contained within some of Amazon’s federal findings. A company spokesperson confirmed the project, saying it “will provide low-latency, high-speed broadband connectivity to unserved and underserved communities around the world.”

Amazon’s proposal is for a network of 3,236 satellites. Building, launching and operating the satellites will require intensive capital, likely billions of dollars. But Bezos has already been funding Blue Origin with upwards of $1 billion a year and Amazon itself remains one of the world’s most valuable companies. GeekWire first reported the filings on Thursday. Kuiper is the name of a belt of objects that include asteroids and dwarf planets. It was named for the late Dutch American astronomer Gerard Kuiper.

Check It Out: Amazon Preparing to Launch Over 3,000 Satellites to Help Provide Broadband