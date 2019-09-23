Jun Zhang of Rosenblatt Securities tends to be pretty Bearish on Apple. His latest notes, seen by Apple Insider, are no exception.

In the latest essay, provided to investors on Monday, Zhang offers dour opinions on the sales of the new iPhones. The iPhone 11 is estimated to make up around 60% of total new model sales, with the iPhone 11 Pro Max at around 22% and the iPhone 11 Pro at 18%. The product mix is skewed towards the iPhone 11 in Rosenblatt’s view more than last year, which saw iPhone XR sales make up 55% of the total, with the iPhone XS Max at about 30% and the iPhone XS at around 15%. The change in mix is obviously going to affect the average selling price (ASP), which Zhang predicts will be between 10% and 15% lower than the second half of 2018, with between 68 and 70 million new iPhones thought to ship this year.

Check It Out: Analyst Shares Typically Bearish Take on iPhone 11