In the Animal-AI Olympics, AI will be given tests originally designed to test animal cognition in a US$10,000 competition.

The Animal-AI Olympics is the creation of a team of researchers at the Leverhulme Centre for the Future of Intelligence in Cambridge, England, along with GoodAI, a Prague-based research institute. The competition is part of a bigger project at the Leverhulme Centre called Kinds of Intelligence, which brings together an interdisciplinary team of animal cognition researchers, computer scientists, and philosophers to consider the differences and similarities between human, animal, and mechanical ways of thinking.

Check It Out: Introducing the Animal-AI Olympics to Test AI Smarts