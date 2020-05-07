Animal Crossing is Fastest Selling Nintendo Switch Game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is officially the fastest-selling Nintendo Switch game. Nintendo said that a record 13.4 million units of the game were sold in the first six weeks it was available, Reuters reported.

Nintendo has defied scepticism over its ability to draw in consumers beyond a hardcore base in the Switch’s fourth year with the runaway success of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which has become the console’s fastest-selling title since launching on March 20. The appeal of the title among consumers looking for escapism in coronavirus-hit economies around the world underscores Nintendo’s games-maker credentials at a time when investors have been frustrated by the company’s conservative management, which includes what many regard as a half-baked foray into mobile gaming.

