Annapurna Interactive to Launch ‘If Found…” Game in 2020

Annapurna Interactive will release what they call an “interactive novel” game in 2020. It’s called If Found... and will launch on PC, macOS, and iOS.

In the game, players enter the mind of Kasio, a young, rebellious and creative soul who is destroying her diary on New Year’s Eve. To discover her story and uncover her secrets, players must erase her words and her memories. In this vivid and honest depiction of the West of Ireland in the early 1990s, players explore Kasio’s world through her torn up memories, like moving into an abandoned mansion, hanging out with the band, going to a punk show, breaking into Kasio’s own house, destroying the universe, and finding out who Kasio can be.

Check out the YouTube trailer below.

