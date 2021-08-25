A homegrown app brings around 20 young Afghan tech workers together to track the advance of the Taliban in Kabul. They broadcast real-time reports of gunfire, explosions, and traffic jams across the city to help other Kabul residents stay safe. Ehtesab is the app helping Kabul residents steer clear of dangerous situations. This is definitely great use of crowdsourced information in a dangerous environment.

“We just want to alleviate some of the anxieties that Afghans have in these uncertain and volatile times,” app founder Sara Wahedi said. “We will find different ways of garnering data about the city and security… That’s the beauty of tech, it knows no borders,” she said.

Check It Out: This App Helps Kabul Residents Avoid Danger