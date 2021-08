On Wednesday, the Campaign for Accountability published a report that shows how easy it is for minors to bypass App Store age restrictions.

Using an Apple ID for a simulated 14-year-old, TTP examined nearly 80 age-restricted apps on the App Store and discovered that the underage user could easily evade the apps’ age restrictions in the vast majority of cases, often with minimal effort.

