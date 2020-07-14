App Store Developers Get More Protection Under New EU Regulations

The EU passed new rights for developers on Sunday. GamesIndustry.biz explained how it will offer App Store developers greater protection.

The scope of the regulation is limited to platforms that allow developers and publishers to offer their games to players, where the platform facilitates direct transactions between developers and publishers and the players. Console manufacturers’ online stores do not, therefore, identify themselves as marketplaces like Apple’s App Store or Google Play, which clearly fall under the new regulation. Instead, they regard themselves as digital retail stores that enter into direct transactional relations with players, and do not fall under the new regulation as “online intermediation services” that facilitate the initiating of direct transactions between developers/publishers and players.

