On Tuesday, Apple announced updated App Store guidelines for developers. Amongst other things, the updated guidelines cover reviews, spam, push notifications, Sign in with Apple, data collection and storage, and mobile device management. MacRumors has a good breakdown of some the key changes.

1.4.4 – Apps used to commit or attempt to commit crimes of any kind by helping users evade law enforcement will be rejected. (This previously was a rule limited to apps about DUI checkpoints). 4.3 – Apple has added new content types to its “Spam” list of app categories it considers already saturated. Fortune telling and dating apps join fart, burp, flashlight, and Kama Sutra apps as apps that will be automatically rejected unless they provide a “unique, high-quality experience.”

Check It Out: App Store Guidelines For Developers Get an Update