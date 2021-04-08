New filings reveal the legal arguments that Apple and Epic plan to make in their App Store trial. Bloomberg News outlined the details of the respective cases, which the companies presented to a judge on Thursday. None of it is hugely unexpected, but it is worth being aware of as we follow the trial, which will begin on May 5

In a summary of its legal arguments, Apple contends the 30% commission it charges most developers isn’t anticompetitive, but that it’s a typical fee across other mobile and online platforms. Moreover, Apple argues that taking a share of the revenue is justified by the billions of dollars it has invested in developing the proprietary infrastructure that underpins its App Store in the company’s iOS operating system, including software development kits and application programming interfaces. “Epic has benefited handsomely from its contractual relationship with Apple,” Apple’s court submission said. “Epic has used Apple’s proprietary SDKs, and thousands of proprietary APIs to develop games for iOS users.”

