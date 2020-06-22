Apple has approved a new version of the Hey email app once the developers added a free option for users. You can now create a free, temporary email account that expires after 14 days, making it a new privacy service for burner emails.

…the company will now offer iOS users a free temporary Hey email account with a randomized address, just so the app is functional when it is first opened. These burner accounts will expire after 14 days. Hey is also now able to work with enterprise customers, as Apple initially took issue with the app’s consumer focus.

I like the burner option. Find it in the App Store here.

Check It Out: Apple Approves ‘Hey’ Email App, Developer Adds Free Burner Accounts