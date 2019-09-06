People are Putting Their Apple Cards Through a CNC Mill

Some people are customizing their Apple Cards with CNC milling machines in an effort to improve Apple’s minimalistic credit card.

As Wiegand showed on his Instagram account, he loaded his card into one of these computer-controlled cutting machines to customize the white finish with the filigree you’d find on the back of a 19th-century-era Bicycle playing card.

Neat stuff. We’ve already seen wallet cases specifically for Apple Cards. I wonder if some companies will create Card skins.

