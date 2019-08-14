Last night, Apple sent the next wave of invitations for Apple Card, but there seems to be a goof in the system. The email said that the early invitation is waiting, but the email address Apple has on file is wrong. You can click a link in the email to supply the correct one.

There are multiple reports on Reddit of people receiving the email who are 100 percent sure they signed up with the correct Apple ID email address…Several users have contacted Apple Support, who are apparently aware of the issue and it has been forwarded to the Apple Card engineering team. Still, it’s worth noting that some users may have also received the email for the right reason – because they didn’t use the email address associated with their Apple account.

I too got the email last night, but since it arrived at an address no longer associated with my Apple ID, my email was probably legitimate in that I didn’t sign up with the correct one.

Check It Out: Apple Customers Get Weird Email About Apple Card