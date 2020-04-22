If you bought one of the new iPad Pros you likely wanted Apple Care+ too. Cult of Mac explained how you can extend this coverage to your accessories, including the new magic keyboard.

Apple says “AppleCare+ extends your iPad, Apple Pencil, and Apple-branded iPad keyboard coverage and includes up to two incidents of accidental damage coverage every 24 months.” Obviously, that includes the new Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro, the most expensive iPad keyboard Apple ever released. The version made for the 11-inch tablet is $299. And Apple asks $349 for the one designed for its 12.9-inch iPad Pro, putting this version of the accessory above the $329 price for the base-model iPad. Accidental damage coverage also covers the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio, which is either $179 or $199, depending on the screen size of the iPad Pro it’s intended for. The $99 Apple Pencil or $129 Apple Pencil 2 are also covered.

Check It Out: Apple Care+ For iPad Pro Can Also Apply to New Magic Keyboard