The coronavirus outbreak in China has posed a number of manufacturing problems, not least for Apple. It was an issue of concern at the firm’s otherwise successful earnings call this week. However, one of its chipmakers, TMSC, insists it is business as usual, according to DigiTimes.

TSMC, UMC say production in China remains normal: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and United Microelectronics (UMC) have both said that production at their fabs in China stays on track and has not been affected by the coronavirus outbreak… coronavirus outbreak likely to complicate global panel supply: The lockdown of Wuhan due to the coronavirus outbreak could impact global panel shipments as the Chinese city is one of the major production bases for a number of China-based panel makers.

Check It Out: Apple Chipmaker Says Supply Not Affected By Coronavirus