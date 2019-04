Apple is cutting the price of the HomePod a bit. It used to be US$349 but now it costs US$299.

Apple today cut the price of HomePod on its online store by $50, with the smart speaker now listed for $299, down from $349. The price drop follows recent promotional discounts at several third-party retailers across the U.S.

