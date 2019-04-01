iLounge writes: “According to The verifier, it is rumored that the company will reportedly drop support for several iPhones including iPads.” This article has the list. The bad news? None of the previous iPad minis (1-4) make the cut.
Check It Out: Tentative List: Apple Devices Not Supported in iOS 13
2 Comments
Ok… I can understand the 6-Plus but the iPad Air?
Well it looks like I might be updating the SE, next year. I have no problem having a device that’s one year out on the updates.