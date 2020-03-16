Apple Dominates Greatest Designs of Modern Times List

Apple featuress heavily a new 100 greatest designs of modern times list recently released by Fortune. The iPhone came out on top, with the Mac and iPod also in the top 10.

With regards to No. 1 on our list, Apple’s iPhone, respondents did not speak so much to its physical design—as handsome as its various iterations have been—but to the way in which the device has transformed human communication and nearly every aspect of how we live. “Not only an instant way to be constantly connected,” said Kathleen Brandenburg of design consultancy IA Collaborative, of the device, “but a flexible, ever-evolving design that becomes whatever each user wants it to be.”

