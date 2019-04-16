Apple Donates to Notre Dame Rebuilding Efforts

Tim Cook tweeted that Apple will be donating to the rebuilding efforts of Notre Dame after its horrific fire.

We are heartbroken for the French people and those around the world for whom Notre Dame is a symbol of hope. Relieved that everyone is safe. Apple will be donating to the rebuilding efforts to help restore Notre Dame’s precious heritage for future generations.

It’s great to see Apple donate, and I hope other companies do the same.

