Apple has doubled its donation towards China’s COVID-19 recovery donations. The money is being focussed on aiding long-term recovery efforts.

Apple more than doubled its donation to China’s efforts to fight COVID-19 to over 50 million yuan ($7 million), CEO Tim Cook posted on Weibo on Wednesday, weeks after the iPhone maker said it had opened all its 42 stores in one of its largest markets. Apple will contribute the rest of the money to support longer-term public health recovery efforts, he said. “China has shown incredible spirit and resilience during the COVID-19 outbreak and we are grateful to our teams, partners and customers for their support during these challenging times,” Cook said in a message on China’s Twitter equivalent Weibo.

Check It Out: Apple Doubling COVID-19 Recovery Donation to China