Apple Employee at Cork Campus Test Positive For Covid-19

An employee at Apple’s Cork campus in Ireland has tested positive for the Coranavirus, the Irish Independent reported. The company confirmed the case of Covid-19. Over the weekend, Apple encouraged employees who were able to to work from home at a number of global locations, although Cork does not appear to be one where this policy was initially implemented.

“One of our employees in Cork has been confirmed to have Covid-19,” the company said in a statement. “We are closely coordinating with the local health authorities who feel the risk to others is low, and the individual remains in self-isolation. As a precaution, we have asked some of our team members to stay at home while we work with the Health and Safety Executive to assess the situation. We are continuing to regularly deep clean all our offices and stores and will take all necessary precautions in accordance with guidance from health authorities.” The Apple campus employs over 6,000 people.

