Apple Employee ‘Close Your Rings’ Fitness Challenge is Back

Apple’s ‘Close Your Rings’ employee fitness challenge returned this week. It sets staff the challenge of closing all three of their Apple Watch Activity rings every day of the month. Usually, it takes place in February, which is designated as Heart Month. However, it was postponed this year due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to an Apple employee that spoke to MacRumors, Apple is reinstating the challenge this week, with the event expected to end on August 16. Employees who finish the challenge will be rewarded with a t-shirt that says “2020” in a logo with ‌Apple Watch‌ Activity-style rings. Employees who complete the challenge each day will earn a “gold” ranking and will receive a gold pin along with their t-shirt, and there are also silver and bronze rewards accompanied by silver and bronze pins.

