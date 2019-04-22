Apple Has an E-Waste Problem Beyond What Its Robots Can Solve

Apple has made a big play of all its environmental policies in recent days. This included announcing it had quadrupled the number of U.S. locations where customers can send their iPhone to be disassembled by its recycling robot, Daisy. However, on Gizmodo, Maddie Stone argues Apple’s e-waste problem goes beyond what these resolves can solve.

Beyond the fact that these are prototypes, though, there’s a bigger issue when it comes to banking on Apple’s robots to deconstruct Apple’s phones. It means you’re going to have to give your phone back to Apple. To the company’s credit, it has spent the last few years beefing up its recycling initiatives, launching a free recycling program called Apple Renew in 2016, and this week announcing Apple GiveBack, which encourages users to trade in devices for a gift card (if they qualify). It’s unclear how successful these programs have been.

