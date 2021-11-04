Apple Fitness+ became available in 15 new countries earlier this week. The executive running the service, Jay Blahnik, has also hinted in an interview with O GLOBO, spotted by 9to5 Mac, that it could offer content in a wider range of languages in the future.

Jay Blahnik says that Apple is “open to the possibility of investing in Portuguese content with Brazilian professionals”…Whether English could be a problem for non-natives, Blahnik says they “talked a lot with users and I think people are really looking forward with the ability [to try] these practices and meditations in the instructor’s language. People want to hear their voice intonation and not a dubbed version.”

Check It Out: Apple Fitness+ Chief Hints at Content in More Languages