Apple has hired David Smoley, former CIO from pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. He will report to Apple’s CIO so it doesn’t sound like this is a health-related hire.

Smoley is known for his early embrace of cloud computing. He has also served as the CIO of Flex Inc. and as an executive at Honeywell International Inc. and General Electric Co., according to his LinkedIn profile.

