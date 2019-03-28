It is fair to say M.G. Siegler was not particular won over by the ‘It’s Show Time’ event. Having started to put together his thoughts, the longtime Apple watcher (he’s seen every event for the last decade, ) concluded that it was “weird.” He also thought it was way too long. His comments on the new services offered are insightful though.

As expected, there was very little technology in today’s marquee portion (beyond some existing technology and UI polish). It was just about content and star-power. Perhaps my time spent in Hollywood left me more cynical than most, but I found the whole thing silly. Apple unveiled the iFawn — Tim Cook was literally crying on stage with Oprah at one point? Come on.

Check It Out: Apple Introduces its Latest Product – the iFawn