Apple is on a Cloud Talent Hiring Spree

Apple has been on a big hiring spree – trying to get some of the best cloud talent and open-source engineers in the industry into the company. Protocol had a look at what it all might mean.

It’s not entirely clear what Apple has in mind, but numerous job postings indicate that the company is in the midst of building new tools for its internal software development teams. Apple declined to comment on its plans for the new hires. Apple runs a massive web operation, including the iCloud file storage service, the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+ and its own ecommerce site. However, it has for years been considered a bit of a backwater in the tech infrastructure community, far behind companies like AWS, Microsoft, Google, Facebook and Netflix.

