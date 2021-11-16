Apple Maps in Germany And Spain Lets Users Report Accidents and Hazards

The new feature in Apple Maps that lets users reports accidents and hazards is now available to users in both Germany and Spain, 9to5 Mac said. The feature is rolling out in various countries around the world and was already available in Australia, Brazil, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the U.S. It’s nice to see the app developing like this, having lagged behind its rival from Google for a number of years.

Germany is the latest country to add support for reporting incidents using Apple Maps. This feature launched alongside iOS 14.5 and is slowly expanding globally. As spotted by Macerkopf, with this feature now live in Germany, users can report an accident and danger zones on a new menu of the app. Unfortunately, as spotted by a Reddit user, it’s not possible to use the speed check option, which is available in other countries.

