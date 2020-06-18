Apple Moving iPhone SE Production to India to Avoid Import Tax

Apple looks set to move the manufacture of the 2020 iPhone SE to India in order to avoid heavy import taxes. Such a move has been rumored for a while. AppleInsider has a good round-up of the situation.

Apple’s manufacturing partner for the 2020 iPhone SE is Wistron, according to a report on Thursday morning by The Information. Apple’s other main manufacturing partner Foxconn also has a presence in the country, but it does not appear that they are involved in iPhone SE assembly in India. The news of iPhone SE assembly in India comes two weeks after an initiative by the India government to increase manufacturing in the region. Following the loosening of factory device taxation, Apple is reportedly seeking to shift roughly a fifth of existing China-based output to India, which could equate to $40 billion in local manufacturing revenues over the next five years, and could make Apple India’s largest exporter in the process.

